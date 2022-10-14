A multilayered document of the Shaheen Bagh protest site

Har Shaam Shaheen Bagh [meaning every evening belongs to Shaheen Bagh] is no ordinary photobook. The softback format is more akin to a scrapbook or archive. Deliberately uncontrolled raw edges and irregular page sizes capture the long-term protests’ spontaneous and ever-evolving nature. Amongst the drawings, hand-drawn maps and collections of poetry that punctuate the book are Singh’s portraits. Made in a makeshift photo studio on site, the images shot on a mix of iPhone, Polaroid and 35mm go some way to describe the emotional psyche of the protesters as they navigate a state of fear and hope. Page after page, the protesters’ faces stare back at us, meeting our gaze and demanding our attention. Singh’s intention with the book is to embody the experience of attending as much as to offer a document of the movement.

On 17 March 2020, the protest abruptly ended due to the Covid19 lockdown. When Singh returned to the site seven months later, every sign of the movement had been erased. “As a citizen, the protest meant witnessing first-hand the power of community, of true solidarity of reimagining a different future together,” she says. “For that brief moment, power was with the people, and it felt uplifting! Being at the protest gave me hope and strength to make this book after every sign of the movement had been erased and the state continued incarcerating students and activists.”

Prior to this work, Singh’s practice was rooted in a quieter, more reflective exploration of women’s liberation. Har Shaam Shaheen Bagh is more chaotic and emotional, marking a new phase in her practice. “Documenting one of the biggest female-led resistances since our independence struggle cemented this belief that my work and my belief system are deeply connected. The last few years have been transformative crystalising the space I want to occupy as a visual artist in India and my desire to form bonds beyond the confines of image-making.”