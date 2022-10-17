Alessandra Sanguinetti’s melancholic, bittersweet documentation of life in Black River Falls

Lesy’s book has fed Sanguinetti’s fascination with the rural reality of Wisconsin to this day. “It’s like a house of mirrors,” she says, pointing at how the newspaper clippings, the logs from mental asylums, and the raw portraits – the latter taken by photographer Charles van Schaik – contribute to making it “incredibly immersive”.

Sanguinetti began documenting Black River Falls and its surrounding towns – including Hixton, Merrillan, Humbird and Alma Center – in 2014. “On my first visits, I told myself I was the town photographer and approached portraying the community with the same reverence to the ritual that was present at Van Schaik’s time,” she says. “[In the 19th century] you could count yourself lucky had someone taken your picture even just once in your whole life.”

Travelling between California and Wisconsin, the image-maker spent eight years photographing the area. She took the strong realism of her gaze to local high schools, churches, libraries and community events, and occasionally met people through Craigslist ads. Sanguinetti made her way into the towns that had first shown her the melancholic fragility of the human experience.