How did you meet the women in the book? Was it difficult given this is a taboo topic?

Different ways – from a friend’s suggestion to research across anonymous forums on the internet. You wouldn’t believe how many mothers feel like this! Apart from regret, I was looking for specific profiles of stories and had a list of countries. I was keen to highlight that these women do not regret their children as such, they regret that they had signed up for a job which has robbed them of their own existence. Ironically, they are excellent mothers and adore their children, but if they could, they wouldn’t choose to be mothers again in the same conditions.

You use an array of visual strategies alongside text. What did you seek to portray?

I use my images – discussed with the mothers – and their direct testimonies as two different languages. I combined them to create a narrative divided into seven chapters, each built around one main feeling that prevails in this mother’s life – fear, isolation, exhaustion, resignation, anger, guilt and acceptance. I included blank space and silence in between these for readers to reflect and draw their own conclusions. I used documentary-style photography, the only appropriate way to talk about this subject in my opinion. I wanted to be invisible and serve as a vehicle for my protagonists to express themselves and their realities.