The MEP opens a retrospective of one of the most influential photographers from Eastern Europe, Boris Mikhailov

Curated thematically rather than chronologically, the MEP show outlines the evolution of Mikhailov’s career. It highlights early series such as Black Archive (1968–1979), Luriki (1971–1985) and Dance (1978) – for which he won the Hasselblad Award in 2000 – and later works created after the fall of the Soviet Union, such as Case History (1997–1998) and Temptation of Death (2017–2019). While the political overtones of his work become louder later in his career, the common thread – from the late 1960s to the 2000s – is his curiosity for the mundane and unexpected moments of daily life in and around Kharkiv.

One of the most striking works included in the exhibition is titled National Hero. It focuses on the artist’s “most important aesthetic innovations” in a non-chronological order. A self portrait of the same name, created as part of the eponymous series in 1991, when Ukraine had become an independent nation following Gorbachev’s resignation and the dissolution of the USSR, ‘National Hero’ [the image] depicts the young artist in military garb. A Ukrainian folk embroidery has replaced the typical Soviet military insignia on his chest, and he stands against a washed-out pink background, his lips rouged as if wearing make-up.

In today’s context, this portrait speaks powerfully to the fraught yet entwined military histories of Ukraine and Russia, but also comically disrupts the solemnity and machismo of the original headshot. “Art can compromise an ideology by aesthetic means,” Mikhailov once said – a statement encapsulating his agenda across six decades of work. By manipulating the image, the artist references the Soviet tradition of retouching photography under Stalin’s regime (often to alter the historical narrative), but also parodies the artificiality and garishness of the Socialist Realist palette. The DIY-effect of his photography undermines the formal teaching of the medium that propped up an ideological system, in which the ‘real’ and representational were closely tied to propaganda. By contrast, Mikhailov’s images – charged with irony and humour – weaponise imperfection. They are deliberately ‘bad’, detached from the real, and unapologetically kitsch, low-contrast, blurry, flawed and often printed on poor-quality paper. In the artist’s words: “If photography previously aspired to technical perfection, in my work bad quality became an objective.”