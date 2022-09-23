Jess Gough studies the texture, moods, and kinaesthetic qualities of landscapes

“The work in Topographies II stitches together a fictional place from multiple shooting trips – locations linked by light, heat and geology but separated physically by continents,” says Gough

As if positioned at the bottom of a chasm or cave, we are looking upwards towards an out-of-sight aperture in the rock-face above. Sunlight streams inwards, illuminating the pock-marked surface of the cavern walls, slanting diagonally and downwards. The bottom right of the image [above], however, is consumed in darkness, so that we can’t tell how far the terrain on which we are standing extends: it could be centimetres or dozens of feet. The absence of clear perspective, as in lots of the images in Jess Gough’s Topographies II, seems to push us up against the surface of what we are seeing, as if the camera were mapping the contours of the environment rather than photographing it. Only in a few shots, which seem to tactically bracket the sequence, does the sight of sea or sky give us our bearings back.

Topographies II is part of an ongoing project presented as a series of artist’s books. “[The sequence] uses the camera to explore landscapes and study their particular textures, moods and kinaesthetic qualities,” says Gough. “The work in Topographies II stitches together a fictional place from multiple shooting trips – locations linked by light, heat and geology but separated physically by continents.”

We are not meant to know precisely where we are – though a kind of barren, sublime northerly wilderness is implied – which adds to the disorientation achieved by flattened perspectives. An emphasis on engrossing and uncanny textures pulls focus further from the three-dimensional world, while also unsettling our sense of what elements we are encountering: solid, liquid, and gas are often hard to distinguish amid the mass of pattern.