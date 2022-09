Throughout April, the pair made several trips to Lukashivka. During this time they got to know the local kids. “For the fifth or sixth visit we planned a special delivery for the youngest residents: we collected toys and bought 10 disposable cameras from Fotovramke, a film processing shop in Kyiv,” says Skorokhodko. Each child could pick an item, be it a toy car, a ball, or a camera. They ended up with nine photo enthusiasts, aged seven to 15. “The first thing we did was take them for a ride in our SUV: one kid took all the photos from the floor, another put the camera on the roof of the car, someone else sat in the local bus stop. I said to Dima, laughing, we’re never going to get these cameras back,” Skorokhodko recalls.

“We wanted to transfer this feeling, this positivity, to other people in Ukraine, who might need it desperately.”

The delight and spontaneity with which Masha and her friends took photos inspired Behind Blue Eyes. Already since the start of August, Skorokhodko and Dima have raised enough donations to expand their initiative to new regions. Over the next few months, they hope to visit a village in each Ukrainian region fighting Russia’s invasion, to hand out disposable cameras and fulfil every kid’s wishlist. “Everytime we visited Lukashivka, [these kids] gave us a feeling of hope — we’d return to Kyiv feeling uplifted and encouraged. We wanted to transfer this feeling, this positivity, to other people in Ukraine, who might need it desperately.” An image posted on social media when the pair launched their project in July, encapsulates that feeling of peace that is so rare in war-times. It was taken by 11-year-old Valia and shows a bunch of dandelions held up to the blue sky, echoing the colours of the Ukrainian flag. “She took the photo looking up. The gesture is super simple and symbolic for me,” says Skorokhodko.

“It’s pretty hard to hide from the news as a Ukrainian,” he adds. “Approximately, 20 per cent of our country is now occupied. Inflation is crazy. The amount of people in need is only increasing.” In spite of the pain, Skorokhodko wants to show rural kids that creativity can be a tool to achieve their dreams; more importantly, he wants to show the world that even during war there is still room for living. “The kids are our future. If the kids are doing well, then we’ll find a way out of this.”