Ashley Markle captures a reunion with her father after his 10 year absence

Two years in the making, their ongoing collaborative project forms “a complete view of an incomplete relationship”, and is as much a process of healing as it is a process of artistry. “We were both nervous at first, but he was very open to it,” Markle recalls. “I’d tell him what to do, and he’d kind of chuckle or make a joke and then start doing it. I think he felt some guilt for not being around, and knew how important it was to me.”
The multi-layered series oscillates in scope. “Parts of it are me observing my dad to get a better sense of who he is, like looking at his body, his space, his routine,” she explains, referring to close-ups of her father in his underwear with his birthmark on show; his grinders and lighters; the tell-tale sight of a toilet with the seat up – intimate intrusions into his daily life, shot in 35mm film.
Then there are “constructed scenes of fantasy-like memories and real moments we’ve shared”, taken with a medium format camera. In these choreographed photographs, adult Markle makes up for lost time by playing the role of the child, falling asleep mid-piggyback in an image sarcastically titled It was only a decade [above]’, or climbing a tree as her father gazes up at her. Her too-big form gives way to awkwardness and a sense of pathos, but these tender shots pave the way for reconciliation, too.