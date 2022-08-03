Ashley Markle captures a reunion with her father after his 10 year absence

The pair reconnected when Markle graduated from college, and began to rebuild broken ties through photography

In the early days of the pandemic, Ashley Markle packed up her studio in New York and returned home to Ohio. She began photographing the relationship between her mother and her stepfather, and considering her place within it. Taking what she describes as “a very psychological approach” to photography, she lays bare her vulnerabilities and scrutinises the influences of upbringing.

Her latest project, Do you know how beautiful you are?, homes in on an even more delicate experience: a reunion with her biological father after his ten-year absence. Markle, an only child, was four when her parents divorced. She went from seeing her father every other weekend, to every once in a while, to not seeing him at all around the age of 10. The pair reconnected when Markle graduated from college, but it wasn’t until she was home in 2020 that they began to rebuild their relationship in front of the camera.

“Things were still kind of awkward with my dad. I was afraid to show him who I was in case he’d disappear again,” she explains over Zoom, dressed in an oversized Black Sabbath t-shirt that belonged to him. “But then I thought, if I’m going to have a relationship with him, he needs to know who I am and what I’m about. So I just brought my camera to his place one day and was like, ‘We’re gonna shoot.’”