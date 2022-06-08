Photobooks by white male photographers provide the material for Justine Kurland’s new, radical publication

“His responses are entirely visceral, not cerebral; his intelligence is a mere tool in the services of his drives and needs; he is incapable of mental passion, mental interaction; he can’t relate to anything other than his own physical sensations.” So writes Valerie Solanas in the introduction of her SCUM (Society For Cutting Up Men) Manifesto, which was first published in 1968 and received widespread criticism. An expression of female outrage towards patriarchal abuse and women’s underrepresentation in the arts, the text remains influential, especially among feminist artistic circles. It is also the foundational inspiration behind Justine Kurland’s new photobook, SCUMB Manifesto, published by MACK. Playing on Solanas’ original title, Kurland offers a new interpretation: Society For Cutting Up Men’s Books.

Kurland’s vibrant red cover exudes the original rage of Solanas with alarmingly contrasting yellow text, presenting her own manifesto directed towards the men who dominate the photo world, setting the tone for her artwork in the pages beyond. “YOUR TIME IS OVER OFFICER HISTORIAN,” she writes. “I CALL FOR THE END OF THE GRAPHIC REPRESENTATION OF THE MALE CANON, ITS DADDY WORSHIP AND ITS MONOPOLY ON MEANING AND VALUE.” The collages within comprise spliced and diced reconfigurations of hundreds of images by straight white men, which Kurland purged from her own collection of photobooks, liberating it from a demographic that has dominated the canon since photography’s invention.