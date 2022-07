Set up by photographic agency East in 2019, the Dalston space has shown work by rostered artists as well as third-party exhibitors. As Geeting’s The Marble opens this Friday, we find out more about the gallery and its ethos

Located just off Kingsland High Street in Dalston, 10 14 Gallery was founded by East Photographic – an agency based between London and New York – in 2019. The agency represents photographers in both artistic and commercial capacities, and its gallery-arm situates itself in the intersection of both, showing work by rostered artists as well as third party exhibitors.

David Brandon Geeting is an artist that straddles these two worlds. Represented by East, he is a successful commercial photographer – working for brands and publications like Gucci, Marc Jacobs, TIME and Vogue – and respected artist. His latest exhibition, The Marble, opens at 10 14 this Friday. The work explores the “alchemy between the tactile and transcendent constructs of this world”. Sourcing props from Etsy and vintage shops, Geeting selects objects that represent some kind of human connection to nature. Employing a range of photographic processes, The Marble journeys through psychedelic constructions of real-world objects, as though drifting in and out of consciousness.