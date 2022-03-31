Francesca Allen’s latest book and exhibition is a “complex yet flourishing” portrait of her little sister

Shot over five summer months in rural Devon, I’d like to get to know you is an intimate document of her relationship with her sister, Alida

Looking through Francesca Allen’s new book, I’d like to get to know you, one is privy to a relationship the photographer describes as “complex yet flourishing”, exercised with a “palpable tension”. The collaboration is between Allen and her earliest subject, her younger sister Alida. The photobook includes 42 images shot over five summer months in rural Devon; an exhibition of the same name is currently on show at London’s 10 14 gallery, until 24 April.

“I started photographing Alida when I first picked up a camera – she was kind of who was there,” explains Allen. “I got a digital point and shoot for my birthday – I must have been 14 – and the first pictures on there are of her. They’re these really weird flash pictures, quite experimental with a lot of Photoshop.”

At the time she was inspired by Tim Walker – the kind of fantastical images that wouldn’t necessarily align with how she interprets the world today. Later in 2014, she took the first portrait of Alida that would properly resonate with her current practice. Shot in a park in Hackney, Alida poses with bubblegum pink hair; her train-track braces are just visible.