Presenting images, objects and personal stories by professional photographers as well as the public, the extensive show documents lived experiences of young people from the 1920s to today

As a teenager in the early-80s, Normski would walk down his street in Camden, armed with a stack of magazines and a bag of 10 pence pieces. He was headed to the phone box: “my office”, as he refers to it. There, he’d call up photo editors: “Did you have a journalist reviewing the Whitney Houston gig last night? I took some fantastic pictures. Would you like to see them?” Then he’d jump on his bike and rush to the publication’s post room, where he’d drop off a brown envelope of prints and get paid the princely sum of £15 for a quarter page, or £25 for a half page.

This was a time when hip hop, which had burst out of the Bronx a decade earlier, was taking London by storm. Normski’s camera – bought for him by his mum when he was 11 – was his ticket into concerts. Funded by part-time jobs on market stalls and at a record store, he captured a cultural scene as it unfolded around him: the paint-splattered graffiti artists, the gravity-defying breakdancers, homegrown artists like Demon Boyz and Cookie Crew, as well as touring US stars like Dr Dre. Although he studied photography, this world gave him an outlet to hone his craft and kick-started his career as a photographer, DJ and broadcaster.