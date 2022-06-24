The Photographers’ Gallery explores the relationship between image-making and play

Later, Role Play considers the ever-present and shifting nature of identity. From photographic portraits to selfies, and from video game avatars to film stars, the works explore the qualities with which we imbue our digital selves. Here, Polish photographer Aneta Grzeszykowska confronts gender norms and beauty ideals with her series The Selfie, recreating body parts from pig skin to produce a stark commentary on objectification.

Further chapters present the work of Cindy Sherman, John Yuyi and Ai Weiwei. Sherman’s widely celebrated self-portraits move between different identities, presenting cliches of femininity and critiquing the construction of identity through media. Meanwhile, Yuyi’s images, including Julia’s Twitter 2 and Belly Button, offer a visual expression of the value of images in the age of social media, exploring attention as a form of currency.

Finally, WeiWei’s long-running series, In Study of Perspective, expresses mistrust towards socio-economic systems of power. Through the collection of images, in which the artist and activist shows his middle finger to buildings including Paris’s Eiffel Tower and New York’s Trump Tower, he pushes the viewer into the role of accomplice.