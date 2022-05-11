Send Nudes: Are naked selfies a weapon of exploitation or tool for healing?

The role of the nude selfie is shifting, with some artists exploring its potential for self-love and reclaiming it from a historically male gaze. But in an age of social media censorship and the rapid reproduction of images, is it now necessary to draw a line between art and pornography?

“Men look at women. Women watch themselves being looked at. This determines not only most relations between men and women but also the relation of women to themselves.” In his book, Ways of Seeing (1972), critic John Berger demonstrates how the nude in Western art history has systematically objectified women. He concludes that this tradition is carried on by widely diffused media such as advertising, journalism, and television. Fifty years since its first publication, Berger’s sentiment remains true. However, with the democratisation of photography and the advent of the selfie, women’s relationship to themselves has shifted.

The world’s first front-facing cameraphone was released in 1999 by Japanese tech company Kyocera. This invention brought forth a new kind of visual freedom – a freedom to create portraits of myself, by myself, for myself. The concept of a ‘selfie’ is not entirely new; self-portraits were common from the early days of photographic exploration. Robert Cornelius’ 1839 daguerreotype is thought to be the first example in history, and for the general public, photo booths find their origins in Times Square in 1925. But, before the front-facing cameraphone was invented, people either used a shutter release, or asked someone else to take the photograph. Crucially, the difference is that people were not able to see themselves. And when it comes to making nude self-portraits, this changed everything.

As Berger attests, throughout art history, nude women were always being watched. They were watched by the artist, and watched by the viewer. In a nude selfie, however, the woman is naked in her own right, her own space, and her own gaze. Indeed, the rapid rise of selfie culture in the 21st century created a new way of seeing – one in which the subject is in total control of how their body is depicted.