Photo London returns this week with a fashion-focused programme

The seventh edition of the expansive photofair spotlights contemporary and historic practitioners with an experimental approach

Wilting, fleshy rose petals cascade across an image. The photograph, taken on an iPhone and processed through AI, has echoes of a vanitas still life. It is not a scene that immediately evokes fashion photographer Nick Knight’s work: decades of contemporary imagery bursting with colour and shape. However, look closer, and the image, one in a series by Knight titled Roses from My Garden (2019) – a selection of which was on show at Photo London 2021 – encapsulates the photographer’s style. It is both deliciously exuberant and embraces photography’s rapid technological developments.

Knight’s experimental approach to photography is one of the myriad reasons he is Photo London’s 2022 Master of Photography. The annual photography fair, now in its seventh edition and returning to its habitual residence in London’s Somerset House from this Thursday, will present a more significant showcase of Knight’s work this time around with an exhibition spanning photography, film and sculpture.