David LaCheppelle on religion, celebrity and his largest US exhibition to date

As his exhibition opens tomorrow at Fotografiska New York, David LaCheppelle reflects on the influence of spirituality throughout his life and work

The 1980s was a devastating time for David LaChapelle. As the AIDS crisis ravaged New York city, the photographer began to develop a sense of existential despair. In response, he took to photographing those closest to him – many of whom were directly affected by the epidemic – drawing on his religious background to express his feelings of mourning.

The resulting images, characterising his friends as saints, martys and angels, marked the beginning of a diverse 40-year career, which would see the photographer’s hyper-realistic and subversive style celebrated across the worlds of art, music and fashion.

Now returning to where it all began, LaChapelle’s work will soon be on display at Fotografiska New York, as part of his largest US exhibition to date. Opening 09 September, Make Believe will feature more than 150 works, including rare and never-seen pieces.