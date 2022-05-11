Peckham 24 is back with a program that blurs the lines between the real and imagined

This year, the festival extends beyond its annual home in Copeland Park, featuring an exhibition at South London Gallery and a “very small book fair” under Peckham Rye’s railway arches

Returning to South East London once again, this year’s Peckham 24 is themed FACT FICTION FANTASY. The works on show play with the slippery distinctions between those three words, probing ideas of truth and imagination.

Opening this Friday and running till Sunday 15 May, the festival was founded in 2016 by curator Vivienne Gamble and artist Jo Dennis. It was conceived as a way to extend the celebrations of photography that take place during Photo London each year, out to the south of the city.

Projects on display include a surrealist show by Venezuelan artist Lucia Pizzani, a dreamlike exploration of magic and superstition by German artist Elena Helfrecht, and an installation set to upend notions of image consumption with works by Ruth Beraha, Alix Marie and Jonny Briggs. As part of a wider project exhibiting artists who grew up in Northern Ireland during The Troubles, Gareth McConnell presents a vivid series of floral hallucinations.