Fotografiska’s latest exhibition celebrates the nude through the female gaze

In many of the images included, different lived experiences take centre stage. Japanese artist Momo Okabe captures the beauty in trans and gender non-confirming identities for instance, while American photographer Dana Scruggs holds space for the Black male body.

Some images, like those by Swedish artist Arvida Byström, speak to the glossy, subversive and hyper-feminine aesthetic of young female photographers that emerged in the 2010s, while others, such as Bettina Pittaluga’s portraits take a straightforward and intimate documentary approach. Elsewhere, Lina Scheynius’ photographs show us what it means to obsessively photograph one’s own body for years at a time.

There are other key thematic connections the show has highlighted too, including that of the relationship between the body and nature in contemporary photography. This can be seen in such projects as Men in Water by Denisse Ariana Pérez, which sees men photographed in waterfalls and lakes from Scandinavia to Senegal.

This relationship is displayed by Slovakian artist Viki Kollerova too. “The body in nature is an art historical trope – in Cezanne’s Blue Nude, for example, he famously adapted the landscape around the portrait, with hills curving and accentuating around his sitter’s body,” says Hajjar. “In Kollerova’s contemporary portrayal she is doing the opposite – the body is fully immersed and integrated into the natural world, so as not to disrupt the landscape around her.”

Ultimately, says Vikner, “we searched for artists from various areas, genres and walks of life, who worked actively with the nude body as a motif and language to tell their stories”. From subjects including pornography and ageing to breast augmentation, NUDE offers a collective vision of modern human life, as seen through female eyes.