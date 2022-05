Through the work of Jess T Dugan, Paul Guilmoth and Deanna Dikeman, the precariousness of life is unpacked

When I was a child, I was obsessed with death. Not because I’d lost anything or anyone, but simply because I couldn’t reconcile why we live, if we all end up dying. I’d ask my mother questions about it repeatedly, but nothing she said could soothe me. These thoughts would wash over me from time to time, consuming me, and then I’d go back to my geography homework or to watching TV. I can’t remember how I ever overcame these thoughts, only the hold they had over me.

When I was 14, my best friend’s mum died after a gruelling battle with breast cancer. It was the first time I came close to the experience of life-altering loss. As I got older and lost more friends and loved ones, death became more familiar. The poet Ocean Vuong describes grief as “the last translation of love – the final act that will never end.” This limitlessness, and the relentless, all-consuming feelings that push us beyond our pain threshold, recalibrate who we are and our relationship with the world.

Photography’s permanence, both as an object and a portal, gives materiality to this entanglement of love and loss. It offers us a bridge to the unimaginable. It lays bare what it costs us to love by describing the unspoken vulnerability born from passing through each other’s lives. Deanna Dikeman, Paul Guilmoth and Jess T Dugan all use their recent photobooks as a platform to examine these defining relationships, while illuminating the urgency to live.