Discover images from the world’s first music photography awards

Featuring photographs of Biggie Smalls, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish and others, Abbey Road Studios Music Photography Awards celebrates and uplifts photographers’ contribution to the music industry

“The reason I wanted to do this is because I think photography in music is very undervalued, especially now,” says Rankin, speaking at the award ceremony of Abbey Road’s inaugural Music Photography Awards on 14 May. “When it was about album covers, and there was a lot of money in music, [music photography] was a much more respected part of the industry. However, having judged this award, what I’ve really realised is that the photographers are more passionate than they ever were back when I was doing it. They are so passionate and so excited and it comes through in all of the entries.”

Rankin was one member of the judging panel for the world’s first photography award dedicated to the music industry: Abbey Road Studios Music Photography Awards. He selected the winners alongside an impressive jury composed of photographers Jill Furmanovsky and Dana Scruggs; musicians Moses Sumney and Shygirl; Rolling Stone picture editor Sacha Lecca, and Abbey Road’s managing director Isabel Garvey.

Among the winning images are Jack McKain’s intimate photograph of rapper Pink Siifu playing bass guitar, which won in the ‘Studio’ category, and Megan Doherty’s image of her friends roaming the rain-soaked streets of Derry in the ‘Championing Scenes’ category. Elsewhere, Chris Suspect scooped the ‘Zeitgeist’ award for his charged image of DC metal legends Darkest Hour, and Greg Noire’s dynamic shot of American singer KennyHoopla won in the ‘Artist at Work’ category.