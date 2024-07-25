Joy Gregory on crafting migrant solidarity: ‘Home is about where you feel most comfortable’

In a time of deep toxicity around immigration, the south London artist uses cameraless photography to foster care and conversations

Of all the works Joy Gregory has made in her 40-year career, the one that most excited the children in her extended family was A Little Slice of Paradise, a collage which fronted London Underground’s 39th pocket map and advertising boards. Seeing her name all over the city was special to them, she says, gesturing to a poster of the image hanging in her Camberwell studio. The collage is a cyanotype of chickweed grown in Tube station gardens, to which Gregory digitally added images of flowers such as daisies, camellias, nasturtiums and dahlias, in homage to the staff-maintained gardens and her long-standing interest in botany.

A Little Slice of Paradise was commissioned by Transport for London’s Art on the Underground initiative, which has been responding to and furnishing London’s transport network since 2000. (Artists have always been involved in the Tube’s permanent infrastructure however, from Eric Aumonier’s 1940 sculpture atop East Finchley station to Eduardo Paolozzi’s mosaics at Tottenham Court Road). Now Gregory has been commissioned again by Art on the Underground, this time to create work for Heathrow’s Terminal 4 station. The 64-year- old will present cyanotype, monoprint, lumen and nivea print-based works made in collaboration with asylum seekers housed in Hillingdon, in a project titled A Taste of Home. Gregory will also add text to the images, incorporating poems including Seeds in Flight by Khaled Abdallah and Warsan Shire’s Home, as well as culinary references, continuing her focus on migratory and cultural signifiers.