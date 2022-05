Although not an artist associated with floral imagery, flowers have long featured in Gareth McConnell’s photographs. From floral-patterned wallpaper and mournful, sun-bleached silk bouquets in The Undertakers (1998) to the lush sprays of blooms shot on nocturnal city walks against portentously dark skies in Night Flowers (2004-8). And the psychedelic posies that punctuate the cinematic panorama of youths who initially appear to be at a trippy rave but are also engaged in some communal act of naked devotion in The Dream Meadow (2019).

An exhibition of McConnell’s work, The Brighter the Flowers, the Fiercer the Town, goes on show at Seen Fifteen in Peckham this Friday 13 May as part of Peckham 24 and runs until 11 June. It is the second in a series of exhibitions at Seen Fifteen as part of the wider project, The Troubles Generation, and showcases new work that takes flowers solely as its focus. Under the headings, Dream Meadow and Dream Blossom, various arrangements of flowers in bright, saturated technicolour evoke emotions and feelings and induce intoxicating blissed-out sensations. Yet these are not exotic hothouse blooms, but modest, everyday flowers: apple blossoms and cherry blossoms, peonies, cow parsley and gerbera daisies, bluebells, buttercups, daffodils and carnations.

McConnell’s earliest images of flowers date back to the body of work he made in the late 1990s following the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in his native Northern Ireland. This ensured inter-community co-operation across the social and political spectrum, enshrined demilitarisation, and established a new power-sharing executive that collectively signalled the Troubles might be finally drawing to a close. These early images of flowers were incidental, taken in an undertakers that McConnell’s father, a builder, was renovating in the family’s native Carrickfergus. Here dusty and discarded plastic funeral wreaths echo the endless procession of funerals on the streets and on television in which floral tributes bedecked coffins.