Xiaoxiao Xu captures the quiet moments before the Shèhuŏ parade in north-west China

In February 2014, Chinese photographer Xiaoxiao Xu captured the festival over three weeks, travelling from village to village, mesmerised by the event’s “mysterious atmosphere”

The preparations begin in the early hours; the sun is yet to rise. It is winter, just after the Chinese New Year, in the Baoji region, Shaanxi province, in north-west China on the cusp of the Gobi Desert. Soon, the stillness of the crisp air will be alive with folk art, music and performance. It is the start of the annual Shèhuŏ festival.

In February 2014, Chinese photographer Xiaoxiao Xu captured the festival over three weeks, travelling from village to village, mesmerised by the event’s “mysterious atmosphere”. Initially, other work commitments and the Covid-19 pandemic forced Xu to put the project on hold. However, she was eventually able to return to the series, which will be published this summer as the photobook Shooting the Tiger, with The Eriskay Connection.

Shèhuŏ’s origins stretch back to the Zhou dynasty (c1046–256BC) when villagers performed special ceremonies hoping the gods would grant them a rich and fruitful harvest. “People also call the festival ‘Shehu’, which translates as ‘shooting the tiger’,” Xu explains. “The tiger, in this case, represents the demon and symbolises bad luck.”