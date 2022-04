When I spoke to Patricia Voulgaris in early February 2022, she was at home in New York. Our conversation veered from my pre-planned questions almost instantly as she described her anxiety of being an emerging artist. This state of perpetual turmoil, caught between a desire for freedom while dependent on the market for survival, can be exhausting and demoralising. “I’m functioning from a specifically dark place,” she tells me. “I often feel like this ghostly figure wandering on the earth, and I’m trying to prove my existence.”

In order to untangle Voulgaris’ practice, it is essential to understand that she describes her photographs as ‘cursed’. They are a framework to unapologetically grapple with the difficult and unsettling challenges of everyday life. Her work is rooted in performance, gesture and ritual. Every image is a portal – an invitation to the viewer to reach below the surface and embrace the darkness. “My practice functions somewhere between chaos and order,” she explains. “Order provides stability while chaos creates opportunities for growth and exploration. I place myself and others (often her partner and parents) into situations where we collectively push our bodies to capture an exchange. The exchange is reaching for an illusion. A moment where actions influence supernatural forces, leaving us teetering between fact and fiction.”