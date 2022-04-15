Jo Ractliffe on capturing South Africa’s violent legacies of apartheid, and Angola’s civil war

The South African photographer reflects on her Deutsche Borse-nominated publication, Photographs 1980s – now

Jo Ractliffe’s exhibition – Photographs 1980s – now – is restrained, enigmatic even. The monochrome images were taken in South Africa from the 1980s, and in Angola from 2007-2010. These are periods in which both countries went through, or recovered from, violent change. This isn’t directly evident. Most of her images don’t show people. If they do, they don’t show their faces, or they show them looking elsewhere. Many of her photographs are landscapes, in which human existence and violence is discernible only through traces. “A lot of my work is [made] in places where terrible things have happened,” says the South-African artist “But where there is no blood on the ground.”

Her exhibition, currently on show as part of the Deutsche Borse Photography Foundation Prize at The Photographers’ Gallery (TPG), doesn’t provide easy answers. There is a short text at the start and brief captions beneath each image, often simply stating the date and place it was made.

Photographs from different times and locations are freely mixed in the hang. Where images from specific bodies of work are grouped together, there’s no explanation of the series or project. Viewers are largely left to draw their own interpretations, and that’s deliberate. If you give too much information, people stop looking and start to read, says Ractliffe, “then they look to understand what it is they are looking at”.

“That’s not my experience when I’m photographing,” she points out. “When I’m photographing, I don’t know what it is that I’m looking at. I have to rely on my own way of seeing things and discovering meaning in the space, learning to read the space. And I think that’s much more interesting for a viewer, to have to come in and trust themselves.”