Elliott Verdier reflects on the unwritten histories of national trauma

The first time French photographer Elliott Verdier travelled to Liberia — a west African nation bordering Sierra Leone, Guinea and Côte d’Ivoire — he left his camera behind. “It was 2018, and I was documenting conflicts beyond global headlines,” he remembers. “Liberia had just elected a new president. I went [to the country] without my camera so that I could mentally photograph all the images I wanted to take. I didn’t want my images to just look like my idea of modern conflict, and to do that, I had to move past photographing images I had already seen.”

​​Verdier’s second monograph Reaching for Dawn, published by Dunes Editions, documents the uneasy silence across Liberia following two bloody civil wars in 1989-1997 — when Charles Taylor led an uprising against President Samuel Doe — and 1999-2003 when two new rebel groups emerged. The fighting claimed approximately 250,000 lives, and thousands more were mutilated and raped. Recruiting child soldiers was also widespread. However, the majority of those responsible for the atrocities have never been held to account, further complicating the country’s capacity for collective memory. “There are no monuments, no conversations, no commemorative days of remembrance,” Verdier says. “When night falls and the day is over, there is silence; everyone is left to their memories, but nothing is said.”