Caimi & Piccinni picture brave Ukrainians just weeks before the Russian invasion

“People were dying, and this was happening right in the centre of Kyiv,” says Italian documentary photographer Jean-Marc Caimi. He recalls the events which culminated in the series The Fighters of Maidan], made with his longtime collaborator, Valentina Piccinni. His words hang heavy, not only because the shock of police brutality at Euromaidan still hasn’t worn off, but because – after an eight-year separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine – the nation is under relentless and devastating Russian attack. The world woke up on 24 February to learn that Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered military operations in the north, east and south of Ukraine, with multiple missiles and air raids targeting the capital Kyiv and cities including Kharkiv and Odesa. The Ukrainains had anticipated the invasion for some time, with news of Russian troops amassing on the country’s border being reported as early as March 2021.

The Italian duo, known as Caimi & Piccinni, arrived in Kyiv at the start of 2022. It was their third visit since completing The Fighters of Maidan and their follow-up projects, War Games and War Scars about the volunteers and veterans of fighting in eastern Ukraine. During this recent stay they produced How To Survive a War, a photo project documenting the warfare-training workshops taking place on wintry weekends in Kyiv and beyond.

At the time, Putin’s war was a threat with no certainty. “There was a prediction that the first missile attack would arrive in Kyiv on 13 February,” says Caimi. “When that didn’t happen, people felt relaxed, hoping it was all political hot air.” The photographers returned to Italy the day before the airstrikes began.