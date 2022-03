This year, the photo contest shifted its strategy to a regional approach. Today, it announces its first round of winners, selected by an independent jury from six global regions

“We needed to look at the contest from a different angle – to change the format of how it is set up, and how it is judged, in order to improve representation from regions that have been historically underrepresented in our contests,” said Anna Lena Mehr, Contest director.

Today, World Press Photo announced its first round of regional winners. The photographers were selected by an independent jury from six different regions: Africa, Asia, Europe, North and Central America, South America, and Southeast Asia and Oceania. Each region has four categories: Single, Stories, Long term projects, and Open Format. Out of these 24 winners, four global winners will be announced on 07 April.