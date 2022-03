This Women’s History Month, artists Eliza Hatch and Bee Illustrates present their curatorial debut, alongside a programme of workshops and panel discussions

When speaking about a traumatic or troubling experience, have you ever been labelled “attention-seeking”? Or when others have opened up about their problems, have you ever described them as being “dramatic”? Historically, these are words that have been used to oppress women and people of marginalised genders when describing their struggles. A group exhibition opening tomorrow aims to reclaim these words. Hysterical will present 18 artists – women and people of marginalised genders – who are using art as a tool for advocacy. The charity exhibition, which takes place at no format Gallery in Deptford, is raising money for charity partners UN Women UK and Mermaids.

The artists were selected from an open call of over 800 submissions. Exhibiting photographers include one of British Journal of Photography’s 2021 Ones to Watch, Tayo Adekunle, Female in Focus winner Jodie Bateman, and Alia Romagnoli. Other exhibitors include filmmaker Florence Winter Hill, multimedia artist Eleanor West, and textile artist Florence Poppy Deary. Open for just one week, the exhibition runs alongside a workshop hosted by Grrrl Zine Fair, which includes speakers such as Gina Martin, Prishita Maheshwari-Aplin, Cathy Reay, Tori West, Maxine Williams and India Ysabel.

Two artists, who are also activists, put together the event. Photographer Eliza Hatch is the founder of Cheer up Luv, a photo series and online platform dedicated to re-telling stories of sexual harassment. Bee Illustrates is a queer, non-binary, illustrator who harnesses their practice to educate and inform on topics like feminism, mental health and queerness. The pair had been “internet friends” for a while but met in real life in October 2021. Sharing many mutual passions – art, feminism, activism – a conversation about curating an exhibition soon turned into a reality. “It went from zero to 100 – from never meeting before to messaging every day,” says Eliza. “It was a quick but beautiful artistic romance.”