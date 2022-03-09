Prom night: How the tradition captivated photographers

From Mary Ellen Mark and Gillian Laub to Alice Mann and Lewis Khan, for many photographers, prom is an avenue to explore personal and collective identity

“Prom is a rite of passage that has always been one of the most important rituals of American youth,” said the photographer Mary Ellen Mark. “It’s a day in our lives that we never forget – a day full of hopes and dreams for our future.” Mark went to prom in 1958 at Cheltenham High School, Pennsylvania. She was the head cheerleader and wore a white floral dress and pearls. Her date Stuart, “just a friend”, wore a white dinner jacket and bow tie. “The world was ours,” she said. “Or so we thought.”

An obsession with traditions and rituals defined Mark’s career, and prom was no exception. She documented 12 senior proms across 10 cities in the United States from 2006 to 2009. The photographs, and a short film made in collaboration with her partner Martin Bell, describe the performance of young adulthood. A space where the unashamedly flamboyant cosies up to the insecure and uncomfortable. Arms fidget behind backs. Freshly manicured nails awkwardly grasp clutch bags. On the surface the ceremony is seemingly carefree, while quietly grappling with the transient nature of relationships. “We are all best friends tonight,” one of the students tells Mark in the film. “Literally, three hours ago, we were like, ‘I hate you, and I never want to talk to you again’.”