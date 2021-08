“Youth is wasted on the young.” It’s an adage attributed (somewhat tenuously) to George Bernard Shaw. Over the past century, it’s come to reflect a wry bitterness among older generations; the idea that young people, in their spring and vitality, don’t appreciate what they have. But the words seem to take on new meaning in light of the past year and a half. The Covid-19 pandemic has seen young people’s lives suspended more than any other demographic: unable to have fun, go to school, plan their futures; unable to live out some of their most formative moments. Indeed, worries of ‘wasted youth’ feel pertinent – but a far cry from something they’ve inflicted on themselves.

Youth Rising in the UK, 1981-2021, currently on show at Side Gallery, Newcastle, explores the nuances of British youth over the last 40 years. Amongst the works on show, Alys Tomlinson’s portraits of Precious and Jack, taken from her series Lost Summer (2020), capture teenagers in their back gardens, dressed in outfits they would have worn to prom. Under Tomlinson’s soft gaze, the sense of grief and longing is palpable; not simply for a party in a function room, but for something – anything – to mark the significance of their finishing school for good. Many of them weren’t even able to sit their final exams.