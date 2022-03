Neville’s new book, Stop Tanks with Books, is a critically urgent call to action to support Ukraine’s continued fight for independence. Printed just weeks before Russia’s invasion, 750 copies are being distributed, for free, to diplomats, politicians, international media and celebrities and others who have the power to influence this action.

In November 2021, satellite images showed tanks, heavy weaponry, missiles and some 100,000 Russian soldiers moving towards the country’s border with Ukraine. Back then, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky stated he believed an attack by Russia was unlikely, and a diplomatic solution could be reached. Three months later, on the morning of 24 February, the citizens of Ukraine awoke to the howl of air raid sirens, closely followed by explosions as Russia began shelling strategic military and civilian targets. It was a full-scale invasion. By the end of the day, 137 people were dead, hundreds more were injured and the site of the Chernobyl power plant taken.

It was 6am when photographer Mark Neville, who has lived in Kyiv since 2020, heard this chilling sound for the first time. He let his partner sleep, got up and made some coffee. Switching on the TV to check the news, he saw a map of Ukraine with images of falling bombs all over the country. He noticed the internet was intermittent, and some websites were disrupted. “We spent the rest of the day agonising over what to do,” he says, speaking on the phone. “But at around 5pm we got some intelligence from a reliable source that the Russians planned to launch a missile attack on the president’s house. We live around 50 feet away from it.” At that moment, his decision was made. He and his partner grabbed their already packed suitcases, and along with thousands of other fleeing Ukrainians began a long, arduous journey to Lviv, in western Ukraine.