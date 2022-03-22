Home as a state of mind #2: Naima Green

Responding to the prevailing and pervasive images of Black people in Bruce Davidson’s East 100th Street and Gordon Parks’ A Harlem Family, Green’s work proposes an alternative narrative – one that transcends violence and trauma. “I’m not interested in denying those realities,” says Green. “I’m focused on the fact that Black people are only situated in urban decay. When we only see images of death and grit, this leads to notions that Black life is disposable. I’m interested in what it means to see Black life in environments that are growing and vibrant. This is a reality I know is real and true, but I didn’t see anywhere.”

Like many of Green’s projects, community is at the core of the work. Jewels from the Hinterland is more than just a collection of images. It is an ecosystem of interconnected relationships formed over 10 years, traversing New York, Houston, Miami, Oakland and Chicago.

“There are a few different utopias that I’m reaching towards,” says Green. “With the project, I’m thinking about normalising seeing Black and Brown people being outside, just existing, and not having to worry about the dangers of daily life that we currently have to think about. I want people to have access to space that makes them feel vibrant and full – spaces of possibility.”