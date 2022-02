Focus is crucial for an artist whose process involves extensive research and forethought. “I may develop a deeper interest in something,” he explains. “I gather information and my thoughts begin to spread out in various ways. I let them do this and eventually channel them into something.” Intuition governs Perlaki’s creative process, unconscious impulses guiding him in a manner reminiscent of the Surrealist technique of automatic writing. “I do think that’s the way to create. It means you inevitably have to let go of any expectations, which is the hardest thing to do.” In this way, Perlaki’s process subverts the idea of framing reality so readily associated with photography. “I’m not trying to illustrate anything. I dance around a theme… I keep my practice as open as possible.”

Incidentally, Perlaki ‘dances’ to create the photograms visible throughout the studio. “I work in complete darkness,” he says, describing the process as drawing with lights at a distance from light-sensitive paper in a pitch-black darkroom. “It’s like a funny dance.” As we talk, Perlaki stands, gesturing to a stack of books on a shelf: his sketchbooks. The pages erupt with intricate drawings, experiments in colour for his photograms, and notes in Hungarian. Despite the deceptively effortless appearance of the finished photograms, the process is laborious. Perlaki purchases most of the little lights he uses from pound shops and experiments repeatedly with them on a smaller scale, religiously recording the techniques he employs.

In this way, Perlaki’s practice is a symbiosis of chaos and precision – an approach that blends an insatiable curiosity and emotional rawness with meticulous technique. The result is something distinct – an oeuvre that challenges conventional conceptions of photography. “For me, the most important thing is not visual similarity, but emotional connection,” reflects Perlaki. “People expect photography to be akin to reality. But it doesn’t have to be incredibly specific to be relatable.” The photographer likens the medium to music: “They both involve a specific way of creating, but it’s not about that – it’s about the indescribable emotional effect, which may not be the same for me or you.” Indeed, gazing into the celestial blue photogram hanging on a studio wall, a web of feelings envelopes me: a sort of visual satisfaction, but also a deep tranquillity. To stand in Perlaki’s studio is to be immersed in a world of colour, form and experimentation. A fleeting opportunity to explore the magic of Perlaki’s mind itself.