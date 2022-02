Growing up in Australia, Kumar was dismissive of her Indian heritage. ‘Ghar’ and ‘Nagar’ – meaning ‘home’ and ‘town’ in Hindi – are part of her ongoing efforts to re-discover her “Indianness”, as she puts it

Anu Kumar was born in 1990 in Ghaziabad, a city in northern India. When she was eight months old, her family emigrated to Australia. Growing up, she would go back to India every other year but she was “fixated on being ‘Australian’”, and felt disengaged.

When Kumar was 21, she failed her second year of university and, “propelled into this scary unknown abyss”, she decided to go travelling in India and Nepal. Taking an entry-level DSLR for the trip, she suddenly found her medium, and applied to study photography at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology.

“I remember going to this corner internet cafe in Jaipur to find out if I got into the course,” she says. “It felt like it took 10 minutes for a single page to load. The suspense! When I got in it felt momentous, like this is what I should be doing.”

Ten years later, Kumar is soon publishing a monograph with Perimeter Editions, plus showing her work at the Centre for Contemporary Photography in Melbourne. Both the publisher and the institution are based in the city, which Kumar calls by its Aboriginal name, Naarm.

The book and exhibition focus on work made in India, combining two series titled Ghar and Nagar. Nagar, which means ‘town’ in Hindi. Both are shot in Kumar’s birth town, Kavi Nagar, and are part of her ongoing effort to re-discover her “Indianness”, as she puts it.