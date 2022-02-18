Lebohang Kganye examines the relationship between storytelling and truth

Showcasing three series exploring memory, fantasy and loss, the South African artist’s first US show opens in Santa Monica next week

As a teenager, Lebohang Kganye aspired to become a writer. “I have always been in love with words and the worlds you are able to create by arranging them,” she says. The South African artist found inspiration in African literature and poetry. “My interest in being a writer has always been linked to ideas of truth… I was interested in how a document, such as a photograph, becomes a tool of evidence.”

When Kganye eventually found photography – at Johannesburg’s Market Photo Workshop, in 2009 – these ideas about truth and storytelling became central to her artistic practice. One of three contemporary artists selected to represent South Africa in the 2022 Venice Biennale, Kganye uses photography to engage in layered acts of storytelling, often incorporating her family archive.

Her latest show, at Santa Monica’s Rosegallery, What Are You Leaving Behind?, presents three pioneering series made over the course of eight years. Together, they chart the evolution of Kganye’s practice, and how themes of memory, fantasy and loss have intersected in the process.