For the two years before his death in 2005, Chloe Sells worked as personal assistant to Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas author, Thompson. Her new book introduces us to his inner sanctum in Woody Creek, Colorado

In 2003, Colorado born-and-raised photographer Chloe Sells attended the premier of a documentary about Hunter S. Thompson (1937-2005) in Aspen. As she walked into a bar following the showing, a blonde, dark-eyed lady stopped her. “We’re looking for some help for Hunter. Are you a night owl? Would you be interested?” she said. It was Anita Thompson, the iconic counter-cultural writer and journalist’s wife. Sells accepted the job on the spot, and began commuting to Thompson’s fortified cabin, known as Owl Farm, every evening at 11pm.

Thompson is best known for his 1971 semi-autobiographical novel Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, and as the founder of “Gonzo Journalism”: a style of reporting that features the journalist as the protagonist. But, Thompson is remembered for his complicated character as much as for his work: his love of firearms, contempt for authority, and lifelong abuse of alcohol and drugs.