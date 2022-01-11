Anders Edström chronicles the nuances of daily life, love and loss

In the pages of Shiotani – full of silhouettes on paper doorways, the warm routine of family meals, or imperfect objects that caught Edström’s eye – we see how the photographer’s authorship, while seemingly nonchalant, is intentional. As the years pass, he becomes increasingly comfortable and familiar in his body. While Edström might not be visible in the photographs, we feel his presence – not necessarily as a documentarian, but as someone consistently rediscovering a place that is important to him. Edström’s return to simplicity in image-making is also reflected in the book’s design. The beige cover and straightforward typography reflect the mundane beauty of the photographer’s style.

“I have always liked beige,” he says. “I wanted the book to be plain and simple, and I also didn’t want to give away what happens on the inside. I wanted it to do the job of letting the reader go through the pages with as few distractions as possible.”

At 756 pages, Shiotani is expansive in comparison to most photobooks. It takes the viewer on a visual stream-of-consciousness that might suddenly feel slow and lethargic, only to rev up to rapid speed with the turn of a page. The book, which features images taken between 1993 and 2015, feels like a narrative from Edström’s dreamworld – a supercut of the process of familiarisation.

“One of the things I like most about making books is playing with time,” he explains. “I’m not interested in simply showing a collection of nice pictures. I want the sequence to give you some kind of feeling. It’s a bit like listening to a record: you might not like all the songs, but even the songs that you don’t like are important for experiencing the whole project.”