On Location: A Photographer’s guide to San Francisco

The contemporary epicentre of the tech revolution, San Francisco has creative, bohemian roots that go back decades. Writer and associate director at Pier 24, Allie Haeusslein guides us through the artistic highlights of the shape-shifting city

The San Francisco Bay Area has long been a hub for creative and bohemian communities: the postwar literary Beat Generation; the 1950s Bay Area Figurative Movement; the 1960s hippie movement; the 1970s punk rock scene; and the 1990s Mission School movement. Photography, too, found a home in San Francisco. In 1945, Ansel Adams founded the country’s first ‘fine art’ photography department at the California School of Fine Arts (now San Francisco Art Institute, SFAI). The founding faculty included Imogen Cunningham, Dorothea Lange, Lisette Model, Edward Weston and Minor White. Many were pivotal to Group f/64, a movement of local photographers who broke with pictorialism.

Since then, the school has educated photographers such as Jim Goldberg, Annie Leibovitz, Catherine Opie and Larry Sultan. Goldberg and Sultan went on to teach at the California School of Arts and Crafts (now the California College of the Arts, CCA), attracting photographers such as John Chiara, Gregory Halpern, Todd Hido and Hank Willis Thomas. The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMoMA) has collected and exhibited photographs since the institution’s founding in 1935, leading the way as one of the first American museums to celebrate the medium as an art form. The nonprofits Friends of Photography and SF Camerawork opened respectively in 1967 and 1974, and Jeffrey Fraenkel, founder of the now internationally revered Fraenkel Gallery, opened his space in 1979.

That said, San Francisco’s social fabric has profoundly changed since the 2000s, due largely to the city’s rapidly expanding tech industry. The explosion in construction, decline of affordable housing, and steady migration of long-time residents (artists among them), has compromised the city’s much-beloved identity as a creative haven.

I am heartened, though, when I see how San Francisco’s deep relationship to photography continues to foster today’s thriving, tight-knit community of photographers, curators, gallerists, collectors, publishers and enthusiasts. Openings at institutions large and small, lectures and pop-up events often draw crowds, from photography students attending local art schools to well-known photographers such as Janet Delaney, Chris McCaw and Richard Misrach.

A promising moment came this April, when the city announced a pilot scheme providing monthly stipends of $1000 to 130 artists. San Francisco’s mayor, London Breed, explained, “We knew this health crisis would impact artists, and artists of colour in particular. If we help the arts recover, the arts will help San Francisco recover.”