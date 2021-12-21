Inzajeano Latif’s photography of Tottenham show a resilient community struggling against displacement

One decade since the Tottenham riots that shook the city, the London-based photographer captures the marginalised groups that call it home, finding parallels between his experiences and theirs

“This project was [initially] a revolt against Tottenham,” says British-Pakistani photographer Inzajeano Latif of his ongoing series, This is Tottenham. “There was a period of time when I hated it, and I was really struggling mentally.” Latif, who was born in Bradford, moved to the north London borough of Haringey with his mother when he was a child. Growing up in Tottenham in the late 1980s and 90s – shortly after the Broadwater Farm riots – Latif was subject to the kinds of formative, life-altering experiences that are commonplace for inner-city youth: muggings, violence and – for children belonging to ethnic minority communities – racism in abundance.

But there was also positivity to be found: a creative buzz, and the growing influence of music genres such as jungle, resonated with Latif as a teenager. “The creative vibe in Tottenham was strong, and me and my bro had a show on Rude FM and then on Kool FM,” he says. “Eventually, I found my footing and found myself. Now that I’m older I understand that what seemed dark back then was important in making me who I am, and has helped shape the way I approach life and my passion for photography.”