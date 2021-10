“When I first got there, Loren and I went for a drive, and she mentioned one of Vanessa’s images had stuck in her head, a shot of a kind of crack to the horizon,” says Kiely. “I still haven’t seen that image, but what I imagined it to be stayed with me. Then, in Cumbria for the first time, the people I was staying with took me for a drive and, after going through woods and onto a beach, I saw a crack on the beach. I saw that scene, that frame, that image in my head – and that’s the image that Signal have used for [their marketing], which I love.”

This story sums up another affinity between the photographers, because a further thing they have in common is a calm, unhurried demeanour, a willingness to sit and listen that seemingly encourages others to speak.

“It’s extraordinary what people will tell you, without knowing who you are,” remarks Winship. Kiely says that on her first day in Cumbria, she had been looking at a gravestone and reading that the woman interred was the wife of someone called Roy, when Roy sat down next to her. He introduced himself and told her about their children. “It was an interesting introduction to the area,” she says. “I didn’t feel I could say, ‘Can you sit there while I take your portrait?’ but I took a picture of him walking away. I haven’t used it – it was just for me, because I almost wanted proof that the moment had existed.”