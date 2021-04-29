The therapeutic potential of photography

Becky Warnock, Marie Smith, and Daniel Regan discuss the importance of process and collaboration, and what makes the camera an effective medium in visualising the invisible

Creativity can have a positive impact on one’s mental health. Never has this been more apparent than during the Covid-19 lockdowns. Whether it was singing from flat balconies, painting rainbows, or indulging in books, films and recipes, we have all experienced how creative activities not only provide respite from feelings of loneliness, stress and anxiety, but spaces for communication and connection.

On top of the potentially fatal consequences of the virus – which at the time of writing has claimed over 2.8 million lives – the pandemic has caused a surge in a less tangible threat, with global organisations reporting a significant increase in poor mental health, particularly among children and young people. With this in mind, we spoke to three artists who have harnessed photography as a tool to understand their own, and others’, mental health.

Daniel Regan began photographing at the age of 12, when he first started experiencing mental health difficulties. As an artist, he has produced intimate and nuanced expressions about his experience of hospitalisation, grief and self-harm. “Photography is an intrinsic way of processing difficult life events. I can’t understand the world if I don’t make work about it,” he says. Regan also runs the Arts & Health Hub, an organisation that supports artists working in the health sector, and the Free Space Project, an arts and wellbeing charity within the NHS.

For artist and writer Marie Smith, it was a combination of photography and writing that enabled her to feel comfortable talking about her state of mental wellbeing. “The tension between the abstraction of the photographic image and text to relay my interior psychology became a really important tool for me,” she says. Feeling that there was a lack of representation of women of colour and their experiences, Smith recently initiated a collaborative project, Whispering for Help: a series of annotated portraits documenting BAME women and their personal accounts of mental health.

Artist, educator and facilitator Becky Warnock specialises in participatory practices and community engaged art. In November 2020, she began working on a series of weekly workshops with residents in Hounslow, London. Commissioned by Creative People and Places, The World Between Us encourages its participants – mostly non-photographers, some with diagnosed mental health conditions – to engage with photography to help communicate their experiences. “Creativity is healthy and important for everybody, no matter who you are,” she says. “Mental health isn’t a binary where we are sick or not sick. In the same way that we all have physical health, we all have days when we feel good, and days when we don’t feel so good.”

In the following conversation, Warnock, Smith and Regan discuss the therapeutic potential of photography, the benefits that process and collaboration can have on wellbeing, and how the camera can be an effective tool of expression when words are not enough.