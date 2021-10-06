Female in Focus 2021: The winners

In rural Iran, four female fruit pickers diligently collect barberries, helping prop up the country’s agriculture industry. 1500 miles away, in Israel, representatives from a women-led human rights organisation bring Palestinians to the beach for a care-free day by the ocean. In India, meanwhile, three young triplets pose in shirts embroidered with the word ‘united’ — blissfully unaware of how, when they grow older, their culture will come to separate them due to their genders.

Such scenes are among the winners of Female in Focus 2021, a global photography award celebrating women’s* exceptional contribution to contemporary photography. While awareness around gender inequality in the photography industry may be growing, the numbers aren’t changing fast enough. Globally, 70-80% of photography students are women. Yet they account for only 13-15% of professional photographers.

From Imogen Freeland’s poignant take on motherhood to Marzena Han’s look at the “social invisibility” felt by middle-aged women – Paola Vivas’ defiant portrait of Latino identity to Thandiwe Muriu’s vibrant celebration of African individuality – Female in Focus 2021 weaves a raw and intricate tapestry of women’s experiences from around the world.

The exhibition – sponsored by MPB, the world’s largest online platform for buying and selling used photo and video kit – will go on show at Green Space Miami as part of the inaugural WOPHA Congress in Miami, USA, from 18 November 2021 – January 2022, as well as a UK exhibition in 2022.