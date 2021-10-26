Restless creativity and urgent storytelling: The uncanny documentary portraiture of Jeremy Snell

“There are always smaller stories,” says Snell, whose surreal and restless portraiture is rooted in street photography. To coincide with Portrait of Humanity 2022, Snell – who was one of the single image winners in 2020 – discusses his practice.

Throughout his life, photographer and cinematographer Jeremy Snell has thrived on knowledge, new encounters and perspectives to shape his creative identity. Based in Brooklyn but raised in Hong Kong, Snell describes himself as part Chinese, Hawaiian, English, German and Scandinavian. By his mid-teens Snell had amassed a travelogue of over 20 countries. Curious of cultures that were not his own, taking photographs was “a way to interact with the culture around me without speaking the language,” he explains. He was drawn to the exoticism and unfamiliarity of foreign streets, where wandering around with a point-and-shoot camera, he was attracted by “the emotion of the human face,” he says. This instinct for portraiture afforded him a Portrait of Humanity award in 2020, for an image from his project, Boys of Volta. Though his personal projects are poised between documentary and fine art, and everything from landscapes to still lifes falls within his gaze, he reveals, “it is portraits that stand out to me the most”.