Carmen Winant investigates photography’s potential to teach us how to live

Ohio-based artist Carmen Winant scours thrift shops, bookstores and garage sales for instructional photographs. In her studio, thousands of images about performing breast examinations, home pap smears, self-defence techniques, triple axels and the Heimlich manoeuvre sit among pamphlets on community organising, bereavement, dog training and feminist healing practices. Winant’s obsession, which has developed over 15 years, is an inquiry into the expansive nature of photography. After all, research for the artist is practice — the rigorous discipline of searching, looking and feeling as fundamental as the final artwork.

Winant’s impulse to collect was born from reading Our Bodies, Ourselves — a landmark book about women’s health and sexuality published in 1970. “I pulled it off my parent’s bookshelf as a teenager,” she explains. “I remember there were pictures of women getting surgical abortions and also images of the tools used. I’m in awe of those pictures and the effect they had on me — I’ve been chasing that feeling ever since.”