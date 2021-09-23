Alec Gill: psychologist with a camera

“I don’t really call myself a photographer,” he says. Behind him, old metal storage cabinets hold a lifetime of images and research documents, all Gill’s. Folders, boxes, and files fill the shelves, an ordered collection of a career dedicated to Hull. Gill describes himself as a “psychologist with a camera,” an image-maker concerned with people. “In the early 1970s, I was studying psychology,” he explains. “We were told to specialise, to find a subject. The Hessle Road area is a handful of streets near the fishing port, rows and rows of family houses for those working on the docks – this became my specialty.” Gill created a boundary map for Hessle Road, planning to photograph everything inside the demarcated circle. He continued to do so for the next 15 years.

The new book, which sees the 74-year-old venture into the world of crowdfunding, began when his publishing partner, Iranzu Baker, first saw the work. “Her mother discovered it by chance at an exhibition and showed her the images. Since then we’ve been working together on this Kickstarter,” he explains. Like many photographers – especially since the beginning of the pandemic – Gill wanted an alternative to traditional book publishing. “It’s an amazing system, and I love the global feel,” he adds. Donations for the book have come in from across the world, all from people who continue to be interested in a long-gone fishing community.