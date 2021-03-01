Faizan Ahmad captures life on Lahore’s Metro Buses

The Pakistani photographer celebrates the everyday in the bustling metropolis

“I wanted to show an image of Lahore that was modern, youthful and energetic,” says Faizan Ahmad, 25, speaking about his project Lahore By Metro. The Pakistani photographer and journalist moved to Pakistan’s second largest city in 2013 from the village of Punjab, near the Indian border. He first set out taking photos of local life on a “cheap android phone” and later with a camera. Self-taught, Ahmad soaked up visual ideas from photography books in the local library and was also inspired by the Humans of New York photoblog. “I’m more interested in the human subjects at the end of my lens, rather than the background that they stand against. Brandon Stanton’s work really resonated with me,” Ahmad explains. “The idea behind Lahore By Metro is to introduce the amazing people I met on my bus commutes every day to a larger audience. Their stories are fascinating. No matter which part of the country Metro Bus passengers come from, they’ve each lived a life that’s worth talking about.”

After five years of photographing local people on the city’s Metro Buses, Ahmad recently launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds to print 1000 copies of the project in a book, containing images and stories from 27 Metro Stations across Lahore. He has an added target of distributing some copies to underprivileged schools for girls across Pakistan. Although he now uses a camera for professional assignments, the majority of the photos in the book were taken with a mobile phone.