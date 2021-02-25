Ajamu X is tired of waiting

“There’s this thing, I call it ‘death by research’,” Ajamu X explains. In the background of our video call sit stacks of photobooks, a shirtless Black action figure standing on top of them. “Universities, arts institutions, those kinds of places, they love to have conversations about race and class, gender and sexuality. You can talk about that until the cows come home. For me, as an activist, it’s about action – what are you actually doing? What are you changing that’s long term, that’s not just a band-aid?”