Raymond Meeks ruminates on the layered concept of ‘home’

The project explores the subject through photographing his Meeks’ teenage daughter, who is preparing to leave home for university

American photographer Raymond Meeks is well versed in the art of capturing an essence of that which is visually hidden. His last book, Ciprian Honey Cathedral (Mack), is a poetic consideration of sensitive observations, juxtaposing the intimacy and human form of his partner, and the fragility of the unkept domestic dwelling called home. Place, environment and lover, interweave to conjure a profound sense of everyday reality with documentary photographs that convey rather than tell. Meeks’ photographs are much more a sensibility than a description with a nuanced expression that defines the work. Tables, chairs and walls are imbued with an emptiness as well as the trace of presence.

Meeks oftens photographs nature, fruit, undergrowth, and disfigured trees. He describes that it is “the essence of a thing (place, person, experience) that I’m after – its residue more so than the thing itself.” The photographer explains that as his work evolves, he more often seeks unfamiliar and unrecognisable subjects. “It’s as if, now, I’m far less interested in making a picture of something in the world that can be named. If I can name it, then it already exists and my picture of it is less urgent. I photograph nature because I’m continually astonished by it and want to spend time observing, studying, giving attention to what nature gives back twofold as I invest in this observation.”