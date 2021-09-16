Julia Fullerton-Batten: The highs and lows of running a successful crowd funding campaign

Back when the London-based, fine-art photographer Julia Fullerton-Batten was figuring out a plan for publishing her forthcoming photobook, Looking Out From Within , she called up the British photographer Brian Griffin and asked for his advice.

Academy 1854 is a new online learning community offering a host of masterclasses, mentorship opportunities, portfolio reviews and more for photographers looking to hone their skills. Start learning today, or become a Mentor.

Having published a number of books by both self-publishing and working with publishers, Griffin was well-equipped to help. “At the time,” Fullerton-Batten says, “I was speaking to four different publishers and I really wasn’t sure about which direction to go in, but then Brian said, ‘why on earth aren’t you self-publishing this?’ and I realised he was right.” She’d published several books prior to this, but she hadn’t taken this route before.

Forward-wind a few months, and Fullerton-Batten has launched a highly successful Kickstarter campaign to fundraise for the book, and it’s now in its final stretch. “I was 80% funded within a week, and 100% funded within 10 days,” she explains. So how did she do it?