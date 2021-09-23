A new photography zine focused on equality

“Everyone who has contributed is equal,” asserts Tom Carpenter. An ethos, which is the driving force behind Our Collective Breath (OCB), a new photography zine focusing on the wider image-making community. “The idea of dividing the profits up equally between all the contributors was important for us, particularly when work and opportunities were almost non-existent because of the Covid-19 lockdown. People in the creative industries are more often than not expected to work for free, so we felt it was the right time to find a way we could pay all contributors equally.”

The Cornwall-based photographer began work on the zine, the theme of which is Play, Explore, Experiment, during the first UK lockdown. “I had wanted to create a printed publication for a while, and I wanted it to be something that could support fellow artists and photographers,” Carpenter says. “I got in touch with a designer,” he adds. “Lots of peoples’ work opportunities had been put on hold and we wanted to make something that showcased the photographers’ work while also ensuring they were paid equally for their contribution.”

Here, Carpenter reflects on the creative process behind the zine.